For the third straight game, points off turnovers plagued the Central Arkansas Bears as they fell 88-65 to the University of St. Louis Billikens.
Through the first three games, the Bears have turned the ball over 74 times, which has led to 79 points off turnovers for opponents, which has in part led to an 0-3 record.
It was something that once again plagued UCA as the Billikens turned 27 turnovers into 30 points on the other end.
And, with the way the schedule has shaken out, the Bears haven’t had much time to correct that since last Friday’s game against Memphis, turning around to play Little Rock on Sunday and then traveling to St. Louis and playing Tuesday.
“We turned the ball over a lot and that’s something we’ll have to address,” UCA coach Anthony Boone said. “I couldn’t put that all on the guys. We really haven’t had any practices since before Memphis. We come to the gym after the game and do a little walk through and then play the next day and we repeat that. We haven’t had a chance to work on that, but it is something to build on.”
Those turnovers were caused by events such as an errant no-look pass from senior guard DeAndre Jones and graduate forward Samson George trying to dribble between two St. Louis defenders.
But, for their part, Boone gave the Billikens high praise.
“St. Louis is an outstanding team,” he said about 4-0 St. Louis. “I don’t know if we’ll face a team that’s better than them, maybe Baylor.”
Though the turnovers were crucial in the double-digit loss, not all was bad for UCA as it outrebounded St. Louis 36-35, which is something the Bears have done through the first three games.
But, UCA’s rebounds weren’t overshadowed by one player as everyone who got time pulled down a rebound with George and senior forward Jared Chatham leading the way with five.
Meanwhile, St. Louis senior guard Jordan Goodwin led all players with 11 rebounds, while also scoring 15 points for a double-double.
But, it’s not just winning on the glass that Boone sees from his team that he likes.
“Good chemistry is certainly something we’re building toward,” he said. “We want to encourage our guys that way. That will lead to the best season possible for us. Hard work, the attitude and having the chemistry on and off the court, that’s going to lead to the best season possible. That’s what we’ve been encouraging the guys with, especially with not getting to practice during this stretch.”
Part of that chemistry is knowing and settling into your role.
Boone made a change in his lineup against St. Louis by starting Chatham and having sophomore guard/forward Jaxson Baker coming off the bench.
The change worked well as Chatham came in behind senior guard Rylan Bergersen’s 16 points with 13 points in the game, while Baker added 10 off the bench on a 4 of 5 day.
“Both of those guys came out and played well,” Boone said. “I thought Jared played well the last game. Jaxson didn’t play as well at Little Rock. He was kind of in a fog, but came out and had a different role today and played really well. I was really excited for those guys for handling the change in their roles.”
Jones also added 10 points and had a near double-double with eight assists.
In addition to Goodwin, the Billikens had sophomore Gibson Jimerson lead all scorers with 21, followed by a near double-double by sophomore guard Yuri Collins’ 12 points, nine-assist day.
Senior guard/forward Javonte Perkins rounded out the double digit scorers for Missouri with 10 points.
The Bears will finally get some practice time in ahead of Saturday’s contest against the University of Arkansas.
The original tipoff time of 5 p.m. has been pushed back to 7 p.m.
