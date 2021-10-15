After a week off it’s back to the grind as the Central Arkansas Bears play host to fellow ASUN Conference foe Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
This will be the third meeting between the two schools within the past year as the two played a home-and-home last fall when the COVID-19 pandemic created pandemonium among scheduling due to schools dropping out of a fall schedule.
The two teams split the series with the Bears falling in Richmond, Kentucky, but won at home three weeks later.
This season, the two schools, earlier this year, announced it would embark on creating the ASUN Football Conference, which will also feature Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, North Alabama and Austin Peay.
Now coming off a bye week, UCA coach Nathan Brown said the bye week is “a necessary evil.”
“You win a game like we did against Abilene Christian and then take a week off, you lose your momentum,” he said. “But, at the same time, you get to heal up and rest up, get mentally engaged and refresh yourselves with home stretch. You take the good with the bad with the bye week. I think our guys took full advantage of it. I know our coaching staff did as we went out recruiting and worked on some of our developmental guys and some of our younger guys got some good work in. We also got a head start on Eastern Kentucky. I think the bye week came at a good time, especially after the big win at Abilene Christian.”
Brown gave a rundown of how EKU’s season has played out thus far.
“They’ve had a ton of success at this point in their season,” he said. “They’re 4-2 and are 4-1 against FCS competition. Really, the one loss was on a last-second play against Indiana State. They could easily be 5-0 with a big win over Austin Peay and a win against a similar opponent in Abilene Christian last weekend. They’ve played a tough schedule and they’ve succeeded in their schedule. One thing of note that I think is important is they’ve had a four-game home stretch. We at UCA don’t know what that looks like. Four straight home games for a month is hard to come by, especially at the FCS level, but that’s been in. This will be their first long road trip in over a month. Hopefully we catch them at the right time.”
UCA, who has faced dual-threat quarterback after dual-threat quarterback this season, is preparing for another one this week in senior quarterback Parker McKinney.
McKinney is second on the team in rushing with 267 total yards and three touchdowns with a 63-yard run added to his resume this season.
He’s also thrown for 1,86 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions on 172 passing attempts.
“I’m so sick of preparing for dual-threat quarterbacks,” he said. “It’s such a headache. I know coach [Matt] Kitchens and his staff are putting in a lot of hours to scheme up defenses and fronts, playing sound football to take care of a dual-threat quarterback. Parker McKinney is the type of kid that you can hem up and he can extend plays with his feet or his arm and keep plays alive because he’s that athletic. I’m very impressed with him. It’s something that you’ve got to put an onus on your defensive line. They’ve got to do a good job of hemming him up.
“You always talk about a pocket passer and getting him off his mark, that doesn’t really apply in this case. You don’t really want to take Parker McKinney off the mark because he’ll skirt outside and make a play with his legs and his arm. He’s impressive to watch and I think he even had a 60-yard run on top of his throwing. He’s got big-play ability so we have to do a great job of spying him and forcing him to roll out to his left as a right-handed quarterback. If you let a right-handed quarterback roll out to his right, he can make more plays with his arm. We want to force stuff left for him and we have to get him down.
“I think that’s what we struggled with against Sam Houston. We had a chance to get Schmid down, but we couldn’t get him down. He kept some drives alive and kept them ahead of us in that game. We have to put an emphasis in getting after him. He’s going to get his runs. They’re going to design some runs for him, but the pass the game is where we have to limit him.”
Defensively, Brown said EKU comes with a big three-man front with the other eight defenders being quite athletic.
“A lot of teams are going to that Iowa State defense and that’s what you hear a lot of colleges talk about. This is that kind of defense,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of speed. They play three big guys and the rest of their guys are pretty athletic. We’re having to do some things differently schematically against a defense like this. I’ve been very impressed with a defense like this watching them over the last week and a half. We’re going to have to play very well and have a good day of football to beat these guys.”
The Bears and Colonels kick off on “The Stripes” at 4 p.m. Saturday with the broadcast coming from 94.1 FM, 91.3 FM and ESPN+ as part of Hall of Fame Weekend at UCA where seven names will be added to the UCA Sports Hall of Fame.
