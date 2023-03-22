BATON ROUGE, La. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears hung with the best team in the nation for four innings Tuesday night before the No. 1 LSU Tigers pulled away for a 10-4 victory at Alex Box Stadium at Skip Bertman Field.

“We looked comfortable and we had good at-bats early, and I was proud of that,” said UCA head coach Nick Harlan, who was coaching against a California high school teammate in LSU head coach Jay Johnson. “We got back in the game and took the lead and I thought we put together some good at-bats to do that. All in all, I thought our approach was good and we were playing with a lot of confidence. I was glad that they came prepared to play.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.