The regular season is winding down, as is Central Arkansas baseball’s time in the Southland Conference.
Still sitting outside of the Southland Conference Tournament playoff picture, the Bears (19-24, 14-18 SLC) currently sit behind eighth-place Nicholls (15-17 SLC) and ninth-place Incarnate Word (16-20 SLC) for the eighth and final playoff spot.
But this weekend presents a favorable matchup for UCA as it takes on last place Houston Baptist (10-34, 7-23 SLC) in a four-game series in Houston, Texas.
The Bears have been playing better as of late, winning two series before splitting the last series against New Orleans.
UCA and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff attempted to play a mid-week game Tuesday, but the game was called off because of rain and lightning with the Bears winning 6-4.
Since the game fell a half-inning short of being official after finishing five and a half innings, the game does not count toward UCA’s nor UAPB’s records.
But now, the Bears focus on moving up in the standings against an HBU team that has yet to win an SLC series and is on a seven-game skid.
The Huskies’ losing streak dates back to April 25 when they dropped the series finale against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
In fact, dating back to April 18, HBU has just one win in 11 games.
Over that span, two games against Abilene Christian were canceled.
In the Huskies’ last series against UIW, HBU was swept over four games in San Antonio, scoring four runs in the first three games of the series.
Three games of the series were separated by one run as UIW took the final three games 5-4, 5-4 and 3-2. The Cardinals took the series opener 9-4.
This weekend, the Bears will see the league’s worst pitching team in terms of ERA as HBU, as a team, holds a 6.13 ERA. UCA is eighth with a 5.45 ERA.
Offensively, the Huskies sit behind the Bears in batting average as UCA is ninth with a .249 average, while HBU hits .233.
The Huskies are also league-worst in on-base percentage and slugging, while UCA is fourth and 11th in those categories, respectively.
The Bears and Huskies are set for a four-game series, beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. and the series finale Sunday at 2 p.m.
All games will be broadcast on 91.3 FM with Steve Owens on the call.
