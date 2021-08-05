Atlanta, Georgia — The Central Arkansas women's soccer team was predicted to finish sixth in the ASUN Preseason Coaches Poll in its first season in the conference.
The Bears will be playing in the West Division.
UCA was predicted to finish higher than four of the five teams in their division, with the odd team out being Lipscomb, who is tied with North Florida, the tied favorite to win the conference. Central Arkansas will be competing for the top seed in the West ahead of the conference tournament between Lipscomb, Bellarmine, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State and North Alabama.
On the opposite side of the conference is the East Division, which hosts tied favorite North Florida, Florida Gulf Coast (voted third), Liberty (voted fourth and last season's conference champion), Kennesaw State (voted fifth) and Stetson (voted ninth).
Central Arkansas defender Taylor Webb won the 2021 Fan-Voted Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Award ahead of multiple other nominees from around the conference.
"Preseason predictions are even more difficult and probably less meaningful this year with a bunch of teams that haven't played each other before,” coach Jeremy Bishop said. “But we are pleased to be picked in the top half of the league. There are a lot of really good teams in this league so we are going to have to rise to the occasion if we want to finish there or above. We are looking forward to the challenge.”
Preseason Player of the Year: Thais Reiss, North Florida
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Shelby Craft, Lipscomb
Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year: Mercedes Sapp, North Florida
