Central Arkansas Bears vs LR Trojans

Central Arkansas' Eddy Kayouloud shoots for two against Little Rock on Monday night at the Farris Center in Conway.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas Bears got a combined 48 points from Eddy Kayouloud and Collin Cooper and cruised to an 82-71 victory over the Little Rock Trojans in the "Governor's I-40 Showdown" on Monday night in front of an energized crowd of 1,945 at the Farris Center.

Cooper nailed a career-high six three-pointers (6 of 12), while Kayouloud went 11 of 17 from the field for the Bears (2-1). The Bears held the Trojans to 39.7 percent shooting, including a 4-of-16 performance from three-point range.

