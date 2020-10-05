“If that’s best the FCS has to offer, I like where we’re at in our progression. We have a chance if we channel this in the right direction moving forward to be a really good football team.”
UCA coach Nathan Brown echoed what Bears fans were probably thinking after Saturday’s game against North Dakota State in the Fargodome.
Though that sentiment was a positive one, Brown was not happy with the loss, saying he felt his team left opportunities on the field and that they are not looking for moral victories.
Indeed they did, but the team looked much better than it had against Missouri State.
Saturday’s game was the first time in a while that UCA was not playing from behind in a game and you never had that feeling that the Bears were going to have to come back in the game.
It was more of needing to get a stop on defense and score on the other end.
Against a team like NDSU, I think you have to hang your hat on how UCA played.
The Bears had a real shot to snap the Bisons’ then 37-game winning streak and knock off the reigning FCS champion.
The UCA defense was great throughout. It had times where it couldn’t stop the Bison, but it was playing against a projected first-round NFL draft pick.
The Bears defense did something that no other team had done against Trey Lance in his collegiate career and that was intercepting him when sophomore safety Nick Nakwaasah picked off Lance to set up a UCA touchdown.
That Bears defense held Lance to 15 of 30 completions for 149 yards.
Yes, it allowed 275 yards of rushing – 143 of which came from Lance – but it had lost some key defenders throughout.
Cameron Godfrey’s targeting call was one I would not have made if I were an official.
To me, it looked as though Godfrey led with his shoulder and the runner lowered his head and the two helmets collided.
That was a big loss for UCA, as well as an injury to Nathan Grant and Jeremiah Gray.
A costly personal foul call against Robert Rochell set up a late NDSU touchdown.
The offense also played well when it heated up.
You wish the Bears could have established more of a run game, gaining only 71 yards on the ground, but junior quarterback Breylin Smith stepped up when he needed to make plays with his feet or his arm.
Smith’s two interceptions on the day came at the end of the half when he was trying to throw for a touchdown, and then on the Bears’ final possession when trying to make something happen.
There were definitely parts of this game where the Bears likely wishes it had back, but taking a team that has dominated the FCS over the last 10 years to the wire had to feel good for UCA.
You could put a bit of stock into the fact that NDSU hadn’t played a football game since Jan. 11, but a month earlier, it would have been gearing up for opening weekend in college football.
The Bears put forth a valiant effort. Unfortunately, that effort fell short.
I am excited to see what happens when these two teams meet up again in 2023 and 2025.
Things will most certainly be different for both programs, but those dates should be circled on the calendar.
