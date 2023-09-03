STILLWATER, Okla. — The University of Central Arkansas’ chance of an upset came crashing down in the fourth quarter with a loss at Oklahoma State University.
The OSU Cowboys defeated the UCA Bears 27-13 at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday.
Garret Rangel started the game at quarterback for the Cowboys. On OSU’s first drive on offense, it resulted in Rangel an interception to UCA’s Charles Demetrius on 4th and 3 on UCA’s 30-yard line.
On the first drive for UCA after the interception, UCA had two touchdowns get called back due to penalties on UCA on back-to-back plays. The Cowboys blocked the Bears field goal attempt to end UCA’s first drive.
“The momentum, you know, that’s deflating,” said UCA head coach Nathan Brown.
Rangel threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Brennan Presley to make it 7-0 OSU after the blocked field goal in the first quarter.
Down 10-0 with 1:04 left in the first half, UCA started a drive at its own 15-yard line. After a first-down catch by wide receiver Christian Richmond, he fumbled on the next play in OSU territory, and the Cowboys’ Kendal Daniels returned the fumble to the Bears’ 28-yard.
OSU kicked a field goal as time expired to extend its lead and make it 13-0 going into at halftime. OSU added two field goals when Alan Bowman took over at quarterback in the second quarter.
UCA got the ball to start the second half and ended the drive with a missed kick after a high snap.
UCA got on the scoreboard on a 95-yard drive on eight plays with 4:37 remaining in the third quarter to make it 13-7 OSU. Kylin James scored on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Will McElvain.
After UCA punted 19 seconds into the fourth quarter, OSU scored on its next two possessions. Elijah Collins scored on a 17-yard touchdown run which capped off a 93-yard drive on nine plays to make it 20-7 OSU.
The second touchdown was Ollie Gordon scoring on a 2-yard rushing touchdown with 5:54 left in the fourth quarter to make it 27-7 OSU.
UCA scored a touchdown on a pass from McElvain to Richmond with 3:28 remaining, but OSU blocked the extra point to make it 27-13 OSU.
OSU scored two touchdowns with Gunnar Gundy at quarterback when he entered in the second half.
McElvain finished 24-of-37 with 268 yards and two touchdown passes. Ten different UCA players recorded a reception. Jarrod Barnes led the Bears with 94 receiving yards. The Bears offense ran for 123 total rushing yards.
McElvain talked about spreading the ball around to the receivers.
“I just think we’re really deep,” McElvain said. “We just got a lot of guys I’m comfortable with receiving. There’s probably 10 guys that can rotate in and out and we wouldn’t skip a beat.”
Brown showed respect to the OSU crowd.
“This atmosphere to me is as good as you’ll play in,” Brown said. “You go in that corner [student section] down there with those students banging those paddles, it’s special.”
David Walker finished the game with eight tackles, 0.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss for the Bears defense going up against OSU’s offensive line.
“Dealing with the o-line, they were huge,” Walker said. “We just had to get off blocks faster.”
UCA’s next game is Saturday at home against Texas College at Estes Stadium with kickoff at 6 p.m.
