UCA's Kylin James runs away from Oklahoma State defenders during the Bears' loss to the Cowboys on Saturday night in the season opener.

 Jhude Dizon/UCA Sports Information

STILLWATER, Okla. — The University of Central Arkansas’ chance of an upset came crashing down in the fourth quarter with a loss at Oklahoma State University.

The OSU Cowboys defeated the UCA Bears 27-13 at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday.

