BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — UCA tennis continues to show improvements in the early part of the season, as it overcame an initial deficit in their victory against Samford University.
The Bears made their mark on the season as they bested the Bulldogs 4-3.
This marks a key victory for UCA, as it dropped a round-robin result to Samford earlier in the year (7-2).
To overcome a huge deficit like that shows amazing progress, and that progress would not exist without dominant singles play.
The Bears dropped the initial doubles point, putting them in a hole they usually are not in.
However, facing that deficit sparked UCA, and it overcame that first bad taste they got against the Bulldogs.
The Bears posted big winners at position No. 2 through No. 5, which was all they needed.
Junior Fuka Nonoyama and sophomore Jaeun Lee were two of the first to light that flame as they quickly passed through their counterparts.
Nonoyama won 6-2, 6-4, and Lee followed with a flipped score at 6-4, 6-2.
Not to be outdone, freshman Sumomo Hamanaga got in on the action with her two-set match at 7-5, 6-4.
Finally, senior Yada Vasupongchai came in clutch with a come-from-behind victory to solidify the match point.
After dropping the first set 6-2, she rallied to win the next one 6-3 and, finally battling hard, claimed the final set 7-5.
