Central Arkansas’ Camern Hunter drives past an Eastern Kentucky defender during action Thursday night at the Farris Center.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

A furious second-half comeback by the University of Central Arkansas Bears fell just short Thursday night in a 77-75 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in ASUN Conference action at the Farris Center.

UCA, down by 23 points in the opening minute of the second half, came all the way back to get within one point at 65-64 at the midway point of the half. From there, sophomore guard Camren Hunter and redshirt freshman V.J. Reeves kept the Bears within striking distance the rest of the way.

