Central Arkansas' Kolby Johnson scores a run during the Bears' win over Arkansas State on Wednesday in Jonesboro.

 Jhude Dizon/UCA Sports Information

JONESBORO — The University of Central Arkansas Bears rallied from a 3-0 deficit by outscoring Arkansas State 7-1 over the final five innings to grab a 7-4 victory over the Red Wolves at Tomlinson-Kell Stadium.

UCA's combination of eight pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts, with sophomore Tate Busey striking out the side in the ninth to seal it. Junior Brady Walker struck out five in two innings and starter Oliver Laufman set down three in his two frames. Mason Griffin pitched one inning and got the victory.

