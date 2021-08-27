The Central Arkansas men's soccer team came out victorious over Texas Rio Grande Valley 4-3 Thursday night.
The win comes in the home opener ahead of a tough schedule in the side's first year in the ASUN Conference.
The Bears got off to a fast start when Alberto Suarez was first to a rebounded shot and easily poked the ball into the back of the net in the 13th minute.
Central Arkansas wouldn't stop there as just four minutes later Vicent Abaso tucked away a simple finish from a cross by Jonathan Randall, which was nodded down to Abaso's feet by Jerry Gutierrez.
UTRGV struck back in the 25th minute after a counter-attack caught the Bears out of position.
The second half saw more goals as Rubyn Gill hit a lovely finesse shot from outside the penalty area beating the goalkeeper's hand with the assist going to Mathias Bendiksen for pushing the ball right into the path of Gill for a simple finish from the midfielder.
Just two minutes later in the 49th minute, Alberto Suarez got his double after winning a 50/50 challenge off a corner kick played in by Edoardo Merci.
The Bears held on to their lead although they conceded two quick goals in the 68th minute and the 70th minute.
"It was great by the guys, the match could've had more goals,” head coach Frank Kohlenstein said. “We got a little relaxed and let them back in and then it was a struggle. They had a lot of heart and kept UTRGV out in the later minutes. We learned some things about ourselves tonight and tonight was fun in my first match with the Bears. I expect the team to perform at a good level, but I felt we dropped at certain times."
"It feels good to be back out there,” Suarez said. “We struggled in the preseason to score goals so tonight was nice. We need to get better on defense, we can't concede three goals and win most games. The team decided to honor Jose when we scored and we are glad that we were able to do it four times for him tonight.”
"It feels great to get the win,” Karim Daio said. “We have worked hard and we have had to learn how to play with each other and now we can see that the work has paid off. There is still work to do though.”
"It was a nice way to start the season, getting a goal,” Abaso said. “This win is for Jose and his family. We plan to keep working hard and get another good result on Sunday.”
The Bears are back in action at home Aug. 29 with kickoff set for 6 p.m. against Belmont University.
