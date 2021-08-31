NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced its preseason rankings for the 2021 cross country season.
The Central Arkansas women's cross country team landed at the No. 8 spot in the South Central Region, while the men's squad is ranked 11th.
The Bears find themselves ranked the highest in program history in the preseason rankings.
UCA usually cracks the rankings in the middle of the season, once both teams have hit their strides.
The UCA women are two-time defending Southland Conference Champions and return three all-conference honorees for the 2021 season.
Tamara Reeves, Sara Steimel and Kennedy Timmerman pace the Bears as the team's top-three finishers at the final Southland Championship for UCA.
Reeves and Steimel earned second-team honors as they finished sixth and 10th, respectively.
Timmerman added a 13th-place finish and a third-team accolade.
The Bears return six of the seven runners who competed at the conference meet.
Alex Hanson leads the men's team with a third-team all-conference honor from the previous season.
Hanson set the best time in UCA history on the 8K course.
The Bears return five of the six runners that competed in the conference meet from a season ago.
Thomas Cain and Jared Hamilton round out the top-three returners from last season's conference meet.
UCA opens the 2021 campaign at the Memphis Twilight on Sept. 4.
"It's incredible to be ranked so well on the men's and women's side in the preseason,” head coach Beau Theriot said. “UCA has never started a season ranked so well, but we are very deserving of that ranking. I look forward to moving up the list as the season progresses."
