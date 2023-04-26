x

UCA's Jordan Johnson delivers a pitch earlier this season the nationally-ranked Bears softball team.

 Amity Lemmer/UCA Sports Information

The Central Arkansas Lady Bears softball team, coming off a series win over Liberty, continued to be ranked in the Top 25 in several of the major polls recognized by the NCAA.

The Bears are ranked 23rd by D1 Softball, 24th by both the USA Today/NFCA and Softball America. UCA is ranked 22nd in RPI by the NCAA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.