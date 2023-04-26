The Central Arkansas Lady Bears softball team, coming off a series win over Liberty, continued to be ranked in the Top 25 in several of the major polls recognized by the NCAA.
The Bears are ranked 23rd by D1 Softball, 24th by both the USA Today/NFCA and Softball America. UCA is ranked 22nd in RPI by the NCAA.
UCA is now 33-9 on the season and 16-2 in the ASUN, They lead the conference by three games over both Liberty and Jacksonville State.
UCA beat the Flames in a doubleheader Saturday, winning 6-1 and 1-0. The Bears lost the final game 4-3.
UCA travels to Jacksnonville, Ala., on Saturday to play Jacksonville State in a three-game conference series. The first game of Saturday’s doubleheader starts at 5 p.m. Sunday’s game starts at 1 p.m.
UCA’s final regular-season series starts May 4 with a single game against Lipscomb at Farris Field. The two teams play a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. on May 5.
Tremere Harris leads UCA in hitting with a .315 average.
Morgan Nelson leads the Bears with nine homers and 27 RBIs. Mary Kate Brown leads the team with 10 doubles.
Kayla Beaver leads the pitching staff with a 1.37 ERA. She is 17-6 on the season with 154 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched. Jordan Johnson is 16-3 with a 1.60 ERA. She had 133 strikeouts in 135 1/3 innings pitched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.