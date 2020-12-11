It’s been 73 years since the University of Central Arkansas and University of Arkansas men’s basketball teams have met.
That near-three-quarter century streak is coming to an end Saturday as the Razorbacks welcome the Bears to Bud Walton Arena on the U of A campus in Fayetteville.
The two teams have been trending in opposite directions with the Bears having four games postponed to begin the season, then playing and losing three games within a six-day span.
The Razorbacks, meanwhile, have begun the season 5-0 with one game postponed and then quickly replaced.
Leading up to Saturday’s game between the two Arkansas institutions, Arkansas was scheduled to play the University of Tulsa on Dec. 8, but the game was postponed due to COVID issues within the Tulsa program.
UCA offered to step in and play the Razorbacks on back-to-back nights, but Arkansas found Southern University to step in and play a Wednesday game, which the Razorbacks won 79-44.
Through three games, the Bears have struggled maintaining control of the basketball, turning the ball over 30 times against Memphis, 17 times against Little Rock and 27 times against St. Louis.
Those turnovers led to a combined 79 points off turnovers.
Coach Anthony Boone stressed the Bears needed to work on maintaining control, but had little time to do so with three road games within six days.
Conversely, UCA has won the battle on the glass all three games, totaling a plus-three on the season.
But, with redshirt freshman 7-footer Jonas Munson logging just two minutes thus far and 6-foot-10 freshman center Churchill Bounds and 6-9 junior forward SK Shittu matching up a lineup that boasts 7-3 redshirt freshman Connor Vanover, along with three other Razorbacks standing 6-9 or taller, the Bears will have to work to earn rebounds.
Vanover, who second-year Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has referred to as the Razorbacks “goalie” has been a force not only under the goal, but also the perimeter.
Vanover has totaled 18 blocks, which far and away eclipses any other Razorback, to go along with 10 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game.
Vanover is also 9 of 20 beyond the 3-point arc.
Vanover isn’t the only dynamic player the Bears will face as freshman guard Moses Moody leads Arkansas in points per game at 16.2 to go along with his 8 of 20 shooting from 3-point land.
Northern Kentucky graduate transfer Jalen Tate leads the team in assists with 17, but is prone to turning the ball over and fouling as he leads the team in both categories with 10 turnovers and 13 fouls.
For UCA, it’s senior guard Rylan Bergersen that leads things for the Bears as he averages 17.3 points per game, followed by fellow senior guard DeAndre Jones’ 13.7.
Bergersen, who stands at 6-6, is something of a do-it-all for UCA as he also leads the team in rebounds per game at 5.3 and steals with seven.
Meanwhile, Jones leads the team in assists with 13, but he too is prone to turning the ball over and fouling as he has turned the ball over 17 times and fouled 10 times.
Several eyes and ears will be on this game as the two schools meet for the first time since 1947.
The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ as well as 91.3 FM The Bear. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
