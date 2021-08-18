Central Arkansas’ wide receiver tandem of sophomore wide receiver Tyler Hudson and junior Lujuan Winningham have an argument as being one of the better wide receiver tandems in the state, perhaps the FCS level.
Winningham was highly touted by head coach Nathan Brown during Winningham’s early days on campus, while Hudson has done nothing but perform since he arrived at UCA.
The pair have wreaked havoc on opposing defenses, which opens things up for each other.
“It’s very exciting because I’m not the only one making plays like I was in high school,” Hudson said. “You can see someone doing the same things you can do. It’s pretty fun. I don’t have many double teams because of him. That’s a blessing right there.
“It’s like a one-two punch. If he goes for a big game, I know I can go for a big game. If he gets tired, I’m right there to pick up the slack. If I get tired, he’s right there to pick up the slack.”
Winningham was on the same page as Hudson.
“It’s fun,” he said. “You know he’s on the other side so they can’t double both of you every play. They have to pick and choose and with that, it’s whoever is hot at the moment. You play with a guy like that, it makes playing a lot easier.”
Their play has earned them numerous accolades and are mainstays on watch lists and all-conference teams.
On Aug. 2, the pair were named to the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America teams.
The accolades don’t stop there for the pair, but they’re putting their focus on the new season, especially one that doesn’t have as many ups and downs as last year’s COVID-interrupted season did.
“I think it will be a lot easier now that we have the rhythm of an actual schedule and nothing being interrupted with COVID,” Winningham said. “You can just get in the groove of things and practice, practice, practice and then get in the game. It’s just good to get back in rhythm with everything because that was the main thing that was thrown off last year was rhythm with everything that was happening. I think that will be good for us.”
This season, however, is still not so normal.
UCA football is in a transition season, as the athletics program as a whole left the Southland Conference in a move to the ASUN Conference.
However, to get an automatic qualifier for the FCS Playoffs, a minimum of six schools need to be in a conference.
Currently, the ASUN has five, so UCA joined Southland foes Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin, who are headed to the WAC, along with Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State to form the ASUN-WAC Challenge.
The prospect of playing new teams is enticing to both players.
“I think it will be fun. We get to play some new teams finally,” Winningham said. “There are still some Southland teams on the schedule, so it will be fun learning those new teams in how they play and how they operate, who the players are on their team, traveling to new places. The whole process sounds fun and I’m here for it because I’m tired of going all the way to Incarnate Word.”
After this year, UCA will officially join the ASUN Conference alongside EKU, JSU, Kennesaw State and North Alabama.
The new conference isn’t the only change for the UCA’s wide receivers.
Late this summer, former Bears quarterback and wide receivers/special teams coach Ryan Howard took a coaching position with the University of Missouri.
Therefore, Brown hired Jamar Johnson as the new wide receivers coach.
The change, however, hasn’t been too difficult, says Hudson.
“It’s different from what I had before,” Hudson said. “We’re all trying to learn the plays. He’s trying to learn the plays. We’re trying to help each other out. It’s fun. We just have to learn the plays together.
“It wasn’t that hard of a change. It’s hard for the young guys because it’s their first time. They’re asking questions. The coaches are asking questions. We all have to be on the same page. It’s little stuff but it’s going to be good.”
Winningham echoed Hudson’s sentiments.
“I think the change has been rather smooth. He’s learning the playbook just as much as everybody else is,” he said. “He’s trying to feel his way out with everybody on the team, with the receivers, everybody in the room and see what the room is really about. For instance, coach Howard knew the room. He’s been here forever. Coach Johnson is just now learning the room and we still have to prove to him that we are who he thinks we are.
“So, it’s just like you go in every day of practice you have to prove to him just like you have to prove yourself in the NFL. I think it’s been a smooth transition and it’s been fun learning and proving yourself every single day.”
The Bears begin the 2021 campaign on the road at FBS opponent Arkansas State at 6 p.m. Sept. 4.
