University of Central Arkansas receivers Tyler Hudson and Lujuan Winningham were named Monday to the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America teams.
Hudson, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound sophomore from Spring, Texas, was named a first-team wide receiver, while Winningham, a 6-3, 195-pounder from Humble, Texas, earned third-team honors.
Hudson, the Fall Offensive Player of the Year in the Southland Conference last season, led the Bears with 50 receptions for 845 yards (16.9 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns last fall. He was also a first-team All-SLC selection as a punt returner.
In 2019, Hudson was the SLC Freshman of the Year.
Hudson had four 100-yard receiving games, including 12 catches for 154 yards against FBS Arkansas State.
Winningham had a team-high 12 touchdown receptions and caught 37 passes for 522 yards (14.1 yards per catch) last season.
His 12 touchdowns tied for the second-best single season in school history.
The Bears open their 11-game 2021 season Sept. 4 at Arkansas State.
UCA's first home game is Sept. 18 versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff on "The Stripes" at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.
