Central Arkansas receiver Christian Richmond celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Kennesaw State on Saturday.

 Courtesy of UCA

KENNESAW, Ga. — Make it 2-0 in ASUN Conference play for the University of Central Arkansas Bears.

The Bears rolled past the preseason favorite Kennesaw State Owls 51-24 on Saturday afternoon at Fifth Third Bank Stadium behind a dominating defensive effort and a multi-faceted offensive approach. UCA finished with season highs in points (51) and total offensive yards (543) and it was a combined effort of numerous individuals.

