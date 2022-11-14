UCA football

Central Arkansas running back Kylin James celebrates with lineman Jaylin Hendrix after he scored a touchdown against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — University of Central Arkansas’ offense made a triumphant return Saturday and the Bears’ defense was dominant in a surprisingly easy 34-7 win over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Homer Bryce Stadium.

UCA (5-5, 3-1), with Eastern Kentucky’s loss earlier in the day, earned at least a share of the 2022 ASUN Conference Championship with one game remaining. SFA, a former Southland Conference foe of the Bears but now competing in the WAC, dropped to 5-5 and 2-1.

