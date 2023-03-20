x

Central Arkansas third baseman Mason King tags out a North Alabama runner during the Bears’ ASUN sweep over the weekend at Bear Stadium.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas Bears exploded for 18 hits and 17 runs on Sunday to complete the ASUN conference series sweep of North Alabama with a 17-8 victory at Bear Stadium.

Senior catcher Noah Argenta was involved in much of that offense, going 2 for 3 with a career-high six runs batted in and two runs scored. He hit his fifth career home run and first career grand slam in a four-run third inning that put the Bears ahead 6-0. He added a safety squeeze bunt for another RBI in the seventh inning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.