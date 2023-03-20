The University of Central Arkansas Bears exploded for 18 hits and 17 runs on Sunday to complete the ASUN conference series sweep of North Alabama with a 17-8 victory at Bear Stadium.
Senior catcher Noah Argenta was involved in much of that offense, going 2 for 3 with a career-high six runs batted in and two runs scored. He hit his fifth career home run and first career grand slam in a four-run third inning that put the Bears ahead 6-0. He added a safety squeeze bunt for another RBI in the seventh inning.
The Bears (11-8, 3-0) scored in six of eight innings Sunday, including at least three runs in four different frames. UCA had a season-high for hits and its second-highest scoring output. Eight different players had at least one hit while five different players scored and knocked in a run.
UCA used four pitchers to complete the weekend sweep, their second over the Lions in two seasons in the ASUN. Junior right hander Mason Griffin picked up the win with 2/3 of an inning of relief. Senior Dillan Janak tossed the final 3 1/3 innings, striking out three and allowing no hits for his first save.
Senior left fielder Dylan Cyr added his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot in the fifth. Junior first baseman A.J. Mendolia smacked a solo home run to left field in the eighth. Third baseman Mason King, in the leadoff spot, finished 3 for 6 with 5 RBI. Sophomore shortstop Reid Griffin went 4 for 5 with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored.
Mendolia and Cyr had three hits each, while Mendolia scored five runs and extended his on-base streak to all 19 games. UCA has now hit a home run in seven consecutive games.
The Bears, who have won six of their last seven games, will take on the No. 1 LSU Tigers at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
