

UCA’s Kylie Griffin runs to first base during action earlier this season.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

Central Arkansas bounced back from a defeat earlier in the day to beat Austin Peay 10-1 in the loser’s bracket of the ASUN softball tournament Thursday night.

Facing Austin Peay for the first time this season, there were some question marks as to how to play the Colonels, seeing this particular team for the first time in postseason. The Governors connected on back-to-back two-out singles in the second inning to score a run, taking an early 1-0 lead.

