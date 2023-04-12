x

Central Arkansas pitcher Cade Fenton helped the Bears beat UAPB on Tuesday at Bear Stadium.

 Alex Hall/UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas Bears rode a nine-run inning to an easy 15-3 run-rule victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in non-conference action on Tuesday afternoon at Bear Stadium.

The Bears grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, then exploded for nine runs in the third, and added three more in the sixth to earn the seven-inning victory. UCA finished with 17 hits, including a grand slam by junior designated hitter Mason King in the big third frame.

