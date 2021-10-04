It took a while for the Central Arkansas Bears to get rolling on the road against Abilene Christian, but once they got rolling, there was no letting up in a 42-21 win.
The Bears (2-3, 1-1 AQ7) spotted ACU (3-2, 0-1 AQ7) a pair of touchdowns across the games’ first 15 minutes, 17 seconds on a pair of passing touchdowns by redshirt freshman quarterback Stone Earle, but UCA split the difference on its first drive of the second quarter as junior quarterback Breylin Smith threw a short pass to junior wide receiver Lujuan Winningham, who took it the rest of the way for a 57-yard score.
ACU matched the touchdown with a 4-yard rushing touchdown, but it was the last score the Wildcats got all night. With 9:22 left in the first half, ACU led 21-7.
From there on out, it was all Bears as they scored 35 unanswered to pick up the win.
Smith and sophomore wide receiver Christian Richmond were a dynamic duo in terms of touchdown passes as they paired up for three consecutive scores.
The first came on a 4th-and-goal situation from three yards out to pull back within seven.
The second came from 11 yards out as UCA was faced with a 3rd-and-8, but Smith found Richmond despite being hurried by an ACU defender. The touchdown tied the game at 21 with 9:53 left in the third.
The third Smith-Richmond touchdown connection came from 12 yards out, which was set up by a 34-yard pass on 3rd-and-13 from Smith to Winningham.
This touchdown gave UCA its first lead with six seconds left to play in the third.
The Bears added a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to close out the game.
Smith threw his fifth touchdown of the game to sophomore tight end Austin Eldridge from 10 yards out and then freshman running back Darius Hale rushed for a 24-yard touchdown to cap off a 15-play, 97-yard drive with 55 seconds remaining in the game.
But, ACU seeing both a heavy dose of fellow freshman running back Trysten Smith and Hale to run out the clock, that last touchdown may not have come had Hale been tackled earlier.
"Honestly, if he would have gotten tackled right there, we would just take a knee,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said. "But, he did a great job cutting and just playing the play and happened to score a touchdown. You can't script something better than that to end the game.”
ACU couldn’t manage anything on its final possession and found themselves on a crushing loss in which it had the lead, but ended up getting doubled up on from the middle of the second quarter on.
“Our coaches made adjustments,” Brown said. "I think both coach [Ken] Collums and coach [Matt] Kitchens did a great job with adjustments within the game. And our players adjusted, too. If you don't have players that can adapt throughout the game, you're going to struggle. So, I was really pleased with the way our guys handled themselves.
“From the middle of the second quarter on, our defense shut them out. They really rose up. We know what we are on defense, and how good we can be. Those guys were pretty good tonight.
“And, that's a pretty good offense, that's a team that's going to win some games this year. Obviously, they were sitting at 3-1 going into this game. But if you shut a team out in a half, that's a pretty good day of work.”
The Bears did many things well that would please a coaching staff.
UCA extended drives on third down, converting 10 of 15. This has been a struggle in all but one game thus far for the Bears.
UCA also won the turnover battle, playing mistake free football and forcing three turnovers — one interception and two fumbles.
And, the Bears had a stout running game, rushing for 185 yards on the day, led by Trysten Smith’s 87-yard, two-touchdown day. Hale rushed for 86 and one touchdown.
"I was pleased with the way we ran the ball, and the way we stopped the run in the second half,” Brown said. "We owned the line of scrimmage as the game went on. We set a season-high in rushing, and that's on top of Breylin throwing five touchdowns. Just a really efficient night on offense, if you take away the first quarter, and we kind of killed ourselves in that quarter. We just weren't able to come up with some plays that we needed.”
As Brown mentioned, his veteran QB Breylin Smith had an efficient day, completing 28 of 38 passes for 358 yards and five touchdowns.
Though all-American sophomore wide receiver Tyler Hudson was held to four catches for 57 yards, Winningham and Richmond did plenty of damage to make up for it.
Winningham’s day ended with eight receptions for 211 yards and one touchdown, while Richmond caught five balls for 34 yards and three touchdowns.
"That's what’s tough about us, you have to figure out who to defend,” Brown said. "Lujuan had eight catches for 211 yards, and then Christian Richmond scores three touchdowns. They were doing some stuff over the top on Tyler early on that opened up some underneath stuff for us. But I thought we threw and caught the ball pretty well. Breylin threw to the open guy all night.”
The Bears follow up Saturday’s win with a bye week before facing the remaining four teams within the AQ7 as well as a Texas Wesleyan and Tarleton State.
UCA returns to the field at 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at home against Eastern Kentucky.
