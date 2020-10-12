The Central Arkansas men's soccer team travelled to Georgia Southern in its first Sun Belt conference match of the season.
UCA picked up its first conference win of the season behind a 4-1 effort.
The Bears started the match in fine form, putting multiple shots on frame, threatening the Eagles’ goal.
There was no breakthrough until the 26th minute when Soren Jensen slid a ball across goal to Kyosuke Kubota, which led to a slide pass back to freshman Rubyn Singh Gill.
The Bears held their one goal advantage through halftime.
The Eagles came out firing in the second half and eventually caught the Bears on a counter attack leading to a goal, making it 1-1 in the 54th minute.
The Bears gained control back with good possession which led to a foul by the Eagles in the 58th minute.
Junior Ole Kjoerholt eyed up a free kick before sending it over the wall and into the back of the net from 20 yards out.
The Bears did not look back from there as they forced the Eagles on their heels before they opened up the defense again, this time it was a direct pass to Kasper Andersen from Pablo Azcona.
Andersen laid the ball off to Jensen who hit a wonder of a strike right into the roof of the net, making it 3-1 in the 62nd minute.
Daishi Uekuri threaded a neat through ball into Jose Carlos Gonzalez who tucked the ball into the left corner in the 79th minute and extended the UCA lead to 4-1.
"Tonight was a great start to conference play, but we have a long way to go and we were far from perfect.
The good news is that we have improved with each match, but we are still making mistakes that will cost us in upcoming matches," coach Ross Duncan said. "I was really disappointed to concede the goal when we did, that could have been a real turning point in the match. On the flip side, I was pleased with how we responded to that failure."
The Bears stay in Georgia for two matches against Coastal Carolina, which will be played in Atlanta on Oct. 16 and Oct. 18.
Those matches are set for a 2 p.m. and 1 p.m. kickoff, respectively.
Women’s Soccer
It was a slow day at the office for the Central Arkansas women's soccer team, as they fell 2-0 at home to the Ragin' Cajuns from Louisiana.
The Bears started the match very strong, taking two shots very early in the first half.
It wasn't until the 13th minute that Louisiana took control of the match, scoring the first goal off of a corner kick.
Both teams exchanged blows in the form of fouls, but no cards were issued until the 17th minute when Taylor Webb was shown a yellow card for a foul near midfield.
The Ragin' Cajuns kept momentum and scored a second goal in the 24th minute after a foul about 36 yards out.
As the second half began, the heat kicked in and both sets of players began getting visibly more and more tired.
Possession was split until UCA gave away a penalty which was missed high in the 57th minute.
Chances were very slim for both sides in the second half until Sydney Brough broke through the backline and put her shot just wide of the post to keep it 2-0.
"We were a little flat today and a little behind everything,” coach Jeremy Bishop said. “They did a good job being physical with us and that put us off our game. We wanted to keep the ball and we couldn't do that today. We just have to get back to playing faster and being more aware in certain situations. I have no doubt that we will bounce back."
The Bears host Missouri State on Oct. 15, set for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
