Saturday’s regular season finale for the Central Arkansas Bears and Northwestern State Demons sets the stage for a must-win game for UCA.
Saturday’s game will either conclude the Bears (10-20, 9-10 Southland Conference) or extend it, depending on the outcome.
Two other teams are tied for the final two spots along with UCA to get into the Southland Conference Tournament.
McNeese State travels Saturday to Beaumont, Texas, to take on a Lamar team that has already locked into a tournament spot, while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi host the last-place Houston Baptist Huskies.
Both McNeese and UCA could have cemented their spots with wins Wednesday, but both teams lost their games to put themselves in their current spots.
The Cowboys fell 80-56 at Nicholls State, while the Bears lost 69-65 at Southeastern Louisiana.
Corpus Christi climbed into the tie with a 74-60 win over the second-place Sam Houston State Bearkats.
With all three teams desperate for a win, Saturday’s games are the most important games of the season.
While the Islanders may have the easiest path, both McNeese and UCA are playing teams that have a chance to move in seeding with Lamar and Northwestern State tied one game behind SHSU.
The road for the Bears goes through Conway where UCA has played to an 8-3 record.
That road is currently blocked by the Demons, who the Bears have already beaten this season 79-71 on Feb. 1 in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Four UCA players scored in double figures with sophomore guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud leading the Bears with 18 points, while junior guard Rylan Bergersen and DeAndre Jones scored 15 and 13 points in the win.
Bergersen finished with a double-double, grabbing 12 rebounds in addition to the 15 points, as well as dishing out six assists.
Sophomore forward SK Shittu finished with 12 points off the bench in 15 minutes.
NSU junior forward Chudier Bile and sophomore guard Trenton Massner finished with 19 points each, while freshman Nikos Chougkaz finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Junior guard Jairus Roberson scored 10 points off the bench in 21 minutes.
The Bears didn’t shoot well, hitting at 36.6 percent, while the Demons shot 45 percent from the field.
However, UCA outrebounded NSU 51-36, including 25 offensive rebounds, which led to 16 second-chance points.
Bile’s 19-point performance wasn’t out of character, while he leads the Demons with 14.0 points per game, rebounds per game with 7.4 and blocks with 38.
Sophomore guard Brian White leads the team in assists with 79 and Chougkaz leads the team in steals with 25.
The Bears are led by Bergersen’s 15.5 points per game, while Jones leads the team in assists with 122.
Junior center Hayden Koval leads the team in rebounds per game with 7.7 and blocks with 92, while Kayouloud and junior forward Jared Chatham share the team-lead in steals with 26.
The important season finale starts after the Sugar Bears and Lady Demons game around 3 p.m. Saturday at the Farris Center.
