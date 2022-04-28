The top of the ASUN Baseball Conference’s West Division is cluttered featuring two teams that will play in Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend.
The Central Arkansas Bears (18-21, 12-6 ASUN) head east to take on Lipscomb (24-17, 11-7 ASUN) for the latter half of a home-and-home series.
Previously, the two teams met in Conway with the Bears taking the series 2-1, with each win in the series by both teams featuring a shutout.
UCA won games one and two by scores of 2-0 and 6-0 and then dropped the series finale, 3-0.
It was the second of now six straight series wins for the Bears, while Lipscomb is coming off its first series loss since that UCA series.
After dropping those first two games of the series against the Bears, the Bison swept Bellarmine, Eastern Kentucky and North Alabama.
Lipscomb took the first game of the series at Jacksonville State last weekend, but dropped the final two by a combined score of 24-2.
The Bisons will surely look to put those two games behind them as they come in with a slightly better batting average than UCA.
Lipscomb hits .262 as a team, helped in large part by senior Malik Williams, who hits .361 on the season, gets on base at a .434 clip and slugs .551.
He is tied for the team-lead in home runs with eight and has driven in a team-leading 43 runs.
As for the Bears, they hit .257 on the season, but have found ways to win.
Leading UCA’s offense is junior Hunter Hicks, who is slashing .339 (batting average)/.420 (on-base percentage)/.644 (slugging percentage).
He has hit eight home runs on the year, which only trails senior Connor Emmet’s 10, but holds the team-lead in RBI with 43.
The Bisons do, however, come into the weekend with the ASUN’s third-best ERA, which sits at 4.70, while UCA is eighth with a 5.65 ERA.
Sophomore Michael Dunkelberger sports the best ERA on the team at 2.03 across eight starts and 10 total appearances.
He has surrendered 13 runs, 11 earned, on 42 hits, 12 walks and has struck out 40 batters in 48.2 innings pitched.
Bears sophomore Tyler Cleveland leads the team in ERA at 3.24 across 10 starts.
He has given up 28 runs, 24 earned, on 60 hits and 12 walks, while striking out 67 batters in 66.2 innings pitched.
The series begins at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by a 2 p.m. start Saturday and a 1 p.m. start Sunday at Lipscomb.
All games will be broadcast on 91.3 FM.
