The University of Central Arkansas Bears will face a Southeastern Conference team and three first-time opponents on their 2022 football schedule released Wednesday.
UCA travels to the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi, for the second time on Sept. 10.
The Bears will also face Idaho State, Lindenwood and Kennesaw State for the first time in school history.
"Obviously getting the opportunity to play an SEC football team is always a great challenge, and exciting at the same time,” UCA head coach Nathan Brown said. "Ole Miss is coming off a Sugar Bowl appearance and coach (Lane) Kiffin has that program playing at an all-time high right now.”
UCA opens the 2022 season with a home matchup against the Missouri State Bears on Sept. 1 at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.
"We get an opportunity to play three Division 1 FCS opponents all for the first time in our program's history,” Brown said. "Idaho state will be a fun experience for our program and team. An opportunity to play football in a part of the country you don't normally get to see.
"Lindenwood was a great scheduling opportunity and made a ton of sense with location to create a nonconference matchup regionally. And finally, our first meeting with Kennesaw State in the ASUN and a part of what we are trying to build as a conference. They have been a consistent top 10 program over the past seven or eight years.”
Following the home opener, the Bears travel to Ole Miss to take on the Rebels for the first time since 2012, a game in which the Bears had a 20-13 lead at halftime before losing 49-27. UCA is on the road for its first trip to the state of Idaho to meet the Bengals on Sept. 17 in Pocatello. The Bengals compete in the Big Sky Conference at the FCS level.
The second home game of the season for the Bears will follow three consecutive road games. UCA will host Austin Peay, a new member of the ASUN, for the fourth time Oct. 1.
"The early part of our schedule will be key,” Brown said. "We open with a great Thursday night matchup against a playoff team in Missouri State but then go on the road for three straight weeks. This stretch will be crucial to the success of our 2022 season. You have to play well on the road to make noise at our level.”
In all, the Bears will play five home games on "The Stripes" at Estes Stadium, including old Gulf South Conference rival North Alabama on Oct. 29, and concluding with Jacksonville State on Nov. 19. Road games at ASUN member Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 5 and at former SLC member Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 12 round out the Bears' schedule.
"I think the five home games will be some of the most exciting games we've had on The Stripes at Estes Stadium in a while,” Brown said. “Jacksonville State and UNA are great programs and on the rise. Jacksonville State is on its way to Conference USA as an FBS member and we get to host them. Also getting tough opponents that have been in the playoffs recently like Missouri State and Austin Peay will be huge as well.”
Season tickets for UCA football will go on sale April 1. You can reach the UCA ticket office by calling 501-852-2234.
