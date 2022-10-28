The University of Central Arkansas baseball team is readying itself for the 2023 season and its second run through the ASUN Conference.
The Bears, under second-year head coach Nick Harlan, open the 2023 season on Feb. 17 with a three-game home series against the Southeast Missouri Redhawks at Bear Stadium. UCA will play 11 of its first 16 games at home, with road contests at perennial power Vanderbilt and Little Rock and a three-game series against old rival Missouri State in Springfield, Mo., in the opening month.
Other highlights of the Bears’ non-conference schedule include a trip to Baton Rouge, La., to take on powerhouse LSU on March 21, a return visit to Fayetteville to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on April 18 and a late-season matchup with Dallas Baptist in Dallas on May 9. UCA will also face in-state foe Little Rock three times in the annual “Governor’s I-40 Showdown” at home, in Little Rock and at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.
UCA also hosts Memphis, Arkansas State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Illinois State, UT Martin
“Quality opponents force us to play at a high level,” said Harlan. “Every experience is valuable in regards to how we grow and develop as a team. We are intentional when we schedule about putting our players in championship environments.
“We feel like we accomplished this with the addition of the teams from the ASUN East as well as one of the best non-conference schedules in the country.”
UCA finished 18-12 last spring in its first season in the ASUN. The conference played a divisional schedule last season, with the Bears only playing teams from the West Division during the regular season. This season, UCA will face a mix of East and West Division teams. The Bears will host North Alabama, Queens, Stetson, Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky in league play, and play five road series at Jacksonville, Liberty, North Florida, Bellarmine and Jacksonville State.
Conference play begins at home at Bear Stadium on March 17-19 when UCA hosts UNA. Each team will play 30 ASUN games in 2023. The ASUN postseason tournament is set for Stetson’s Melching Field at Conrad Park in DeLand, Fla., on May 23-27. Kennesaw State is the defending tournament champion.
“We have tremendous respect for the ASUN Conference coaches and players and look forward to a competitive conference schedule,” said Harlan. “Our focus is always on being the best team we can be and improving everyday. The ASUN will be a good test.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.