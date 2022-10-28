x

UCA pitcher Trent Gregson is one of the returning players for the 2023 Bears baseball team.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas baseball team is readying itself for the 2023 season and its second run through the ASUN Conference.

The Bears, under second-year head coach Nick Harlan, open the 2023 season on Feb. 17 with a three-game home series against the Southeast Missouri Redhawks at Bear Stadium. UCA will play 11 of its first 16 games at home, with road contests at perennial power Vanderbilt and Little Rock and a three-game series against old rival Missouri State in Springfield, Mo., in the opening month.

