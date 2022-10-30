The University of Central Arkansas Bears piled up the yards and the points Saturday, cruising past the North Alabama Lions 64-29 in ASUN Conference play on a wet Homecoming evening at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.

The Bears (4-4, 3-0), coming off a bye week, remained perfect in league play by putting up an NCAA Division I-era school-record 733 yards of total offense, including nearly 500 rushing yards. UCA sophomore running back Darius Hale topped his career rushing mark set last year with 255 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, for a 13.4-yard average. Sophomore Kylin James added a career-high 113 yards on just six carries (18.8 avg.).

