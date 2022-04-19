The Central Arkansas beach volleyball team was seeded into Pool B as the No.7 seed.
The Bears will face two familiar teams this weekend, playing North Alabama and Jacksonville State.
Earning a 5-0 victory over Jacksonville State, while falling 3-2 to North Alabama in late February.
Holding a 15-13 record coming into the ASUN Championships, the Bears look to finish in the top two in their pool in order to qualify for the semi-finals.
Matches against Jacksonville and North Alabama start the Bears pool play on the 22nd of April.
With matches against Jacksonville State and FGCU the following day on April 23. The Bears finish pool play with a match against North Florida on April 24.
