Camren Hunter of Bryant, has signed a national letter of intent with the University of Central Arkansas basketball program.
Hunter is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound guard who starred at Bryant High School.
He averaged 22 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game as a senior for the Hornets, who advanced to the Class 6A quarterfinals last month.
Hunter was a four-year starter for Bryan and an All-State selection.
"Cam is a dynamic guard with a great feel for the game," UCA head coach Anthony Boone said. "Along with his ability to score, he does a great job of setting things up for his teammates."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.