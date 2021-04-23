The University of Central Arkansas signed Dreshaun Doyne to a national letter of intent to play basketball for the Bears, according to head coach Anthony Boone.
Doyne, a 6-foot-8, 200-pounder from Maumelle, played previously at Southern California Academy as a senior and at Maumelle High School as a sophomore and junior.
Doyne averaged 14 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots a game as a senior.
"Dreshaun is incredible on the glass and has a lot of potential of being a great versatile player for the Bears,” Boone said.
