The University of Central Arkansas added eight mid-year transfers for football on Wednesday, according to head coach Nathan Brown.
UCA, which won a share of the Southland Conference title this year and reached the FCS Playoffs for the third time in four years, signed two offensive linemen, two defensive backs, one defensive lineman, one running back, one punter and one long snapper.
Six of the student-athletes come to UCA from junior colleges while two are graduating high school early and enrolling at UCA in January.
• Christian Cain
Safety • 6-foot-2 200-pound • Northwest Missouri Community College
- MJCAA All state selection
- Rivals two-star prospect
- Sophomore season: 67 tackles, two interceptions
- Other offers: Idaho, Austin Peay, UT-Martin, Jacksonville State, Northwestern State, Northern Arizona
"Christian is an immediate impact guy who can come in and replace a guy like (All-Southland Conference) Juan Jackson,” Brown said. "He has the frame to be a physical run stopper but also the length to cover the pass down the field. He was a heavily recruited guy that will make us a better on defense instantly. He is what you want a safety to look like.”
• Jalen Bedell
Defensive Tackle • 6'2 315 • Copiah Lincoln Mississippi Community College
- Topps Rated Junior College Defensive lineman
- 24/7 Listed prospect
- Sophomore season: 38 Tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks
- Other offers: Troy, South Alabama, Louisiana Monroe, Southeast Missouri, Stephen F. Austin, Alcorn State, Lamar, Morgan State
"Jalen will add some depth to our defensive line,” Brown said. "We didn't lose any players from last year's team but Jalen adds a mature physical presence that will help you win late in the year in big games. He is a playmaking inside guy on our defensive front.”
• Kamryn Cuevas
Corner • 5'11 190 • Kilgore Texas College
- 247 & Rivals Listed prospect
- Sophomore season: 41 tackles, three interceptions
- Other offers: Lamar, Western Illinois
"Kamryn is a guy that we will slot in as a boundary corner from day one,” Brown said. "He has the ability to play man coverage but also plays a physical style of football that will help us. Corner is a position we needed to get a mid-year guy at and Kamryn will compete right away in January.”
Seren Hughes-Ford
Punter • 6'4 200 • Coffeyville Kansas Community College
- First Team All Jayhawk League Punter
- Kohl's Rated Punter
- Freshman season stats: 41.6 yard average punt, 80% touchbacks on kickoffs
"What excites me the most about Seren is his physical size,” Brown said. "He is really long and has a huge leg. The advantage he brings is he is a mid-year guy but has three years left. He will come in and have All-Southland Conference ability right away. He had a lot of FBS traffic and trusted us when it was all said and done.”
Justin Keijers
Long Snapper • 6'1 210 • Coffeyville Kansas Community College
- All-Jayhawk League snapper
- 5-star rated long snapper
- Other Offers: Southern, Rhode Island
"Justin was Seren's long snapper for the past year so we know there is a great rapport between those two,” Brown said. "He also has three years of eligibility. He has an extremely high pop time and will be our starter the day he steps on campus. He also possesses great size and athletic ability to make plays once the ball is snapped.”
Derrick "Deuce" Wise
Running back • 5'10 190 • Fort Smith Northside High School
- 247 3-star prospect
- Rivals 3-star prospect
- Hootens Magazine AR 12th-rated prospect
- 170th-rated athlete by 24/7
- 12th rated prospect in Arkansas by 24/7
- High School stats: 6,200 career total yards, 56 career touchdowns
- Other offers: Missouri State, Arkansas Pine Bluff
"Deuce is a guy we gray-shirted and are bringing in this January,” Brown said. "He was one of the most productive players this state has ever seen. He can run with great power but his vision is was separates him. I think he will come in and make an immediate impact in our running back room.”
William Mayo
Offensive Line • 6'5 325 • Sylvan Hills High School
- 24/7 & Rivals Listed Prospect
- Hootens Magazine Top 20 Prospect
- 6A AAA All State 2018 & 2019
- Other offers: UT Martin, Southeast Missouri, Eastern Illinois
"We have to continue to recruit big offensive lineman. William is no exception,” Brown said. "He has the physical size to play big football in November and December. He is graduating from high school early and enrolling in January to get a leg up. He will change our offensive front with his ability.'
Derek Haupt
Offensive Line • 6'4 300 • Dr Phillips High School, Orlando, Florida
- 247 & Rivals Listed Prospect
- Orlando Sun All District 2019
- Orlando Listed Top OL
- Other offers: Bethune Cookman, Bryant, Sacred Heart, Campbell, Florida Tech, West Florida
"Derek is another young offensive lineman that has the size we are looking for,” Brown said. "He will enroll early after graduating high school early. He is very athletic and will play tackle for us. He played for a great high school program and will continue to make us better up front.”
