The University of Central Arkansas Bears have signed center Caleb Carr for the 2023-24 season, according to head coach Anthony Boone.

Carr is a 6-foot-10, 250-pounder from Las Cruces (N.M.) High School. He averaged 14 points and 6. 5 rebounds per game for the Bulldawgs. He was a first-team All-District selection and a NMHSCA 5A All-Star team selection.

