Bringing in a talented addition to the circle, the Central Arkansas softball team announces the signing of Julia Petty to next season's squad. Joining the team from Northwest Florida State College, Petty brings an award-winning arm to the pitching staff.
Petty's two-year career at Northwest Florida State saw her win 41 games, striking out 296 batters in just over 180 innings of work. This past season, she led her team to an NJCAA National Championship game, ultimately finishing as national runner-up.
As a freshman, the Leeds, Ala., native took to the circle and won 13 games with only four losses, earning an all-conference honorable mention nod. Her 13 wins were second on the team, and her four losses were the fewest among pitchers with at least five starts. During conference play, she dropped her ERA to a 1.65, going 4-1 in ten appearances.
Her sophomore season saw a great deal of improvement, as Petty twirled to 28 wins with a 2.67 ERA. She accounted for quite literally half of her team's 57 wins this past year, earning a plethora of awards for her outstanding play. In addition to a First Team All-Panhandle spot, Petty was named Second Team All-State and All-Tournament Team at the NJCAA National Tournament. Her 28 wins were second in the country, earning her an All-NJCAA Region 8 Second Team spot. Her 205 strikeouts were top-five in the region.
Petty joins a Bears team that won a program record 45 games last season, capturing its first ASUN regular season and tournament titles since joining the conference. In doing so, Central Arkansas claimed its first NCAA Regional appearance since 2015, winning the program's first NCAA postseason game against Long Island. Petty's experience this past year of leading her team to a national championship game will be a huge boost to a team looking to continue its success.
