Bringing in a talented addition to the circle, the Central Arkansas softball team announces the signing of Julia Petty to next season's squad. Joining the team from Northwest Florida State College, Petty brings an award-winning arm to the pitching staff.

Petty's two-year career at Northwest Florida State saw her win 41 games, striking out 296 batters in just over 180 innings of work. This past season, she led her team to an NJCAA National Championship game, ultimately finishing as national runner-up.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.