University of Central Arkansas quarterback Breylin Smith was named the ASUN Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Smith, a junior from Conway, completed 13 of 17 passes for 410 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half, in UCA's 63-3 victory over Texas Wesleyan on Saturday at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.
Smith, who tied his career high with the five touchdown passes, completed scoring tosses of 30, 93, 54, 80 and 25 yards to a combined four different players.
The Bears rolled up a season-high 664 yards of total offense, the fourth highest total in school history and most since 2007.
UCA won its 18th Homecoming game in the past 19 years.
The award was Smith's third of the season and the 17th for the Bears through nine games in their inaugural season in the ASUN.
UCA continues its homestand on Saturday when it hosts Stephen F. Austin at 4 p.m. on "The Stripes" at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.
