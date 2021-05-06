Central Arkansas baseball and softball have started rolling as the regular season winds down.
After winning four consecutive series, UCA softball (31-17, 18-6 Southland Conference) hit a skid, losing back-to-back series against Houston Baptist and Stephen F. Austin, but has now won five of the last six, including a sweep of previous second seeded Southeastern Louisiana at Hammond, Louisiana.
After dropping a three-game series to SFA, the Bears stormed back to beat Memphis at home in nine innings on a walk-off sacrifice fly by freshman Mary Kate Brown to score junior Reagan Sperling in extras.
UCA followed that up with a series sweep at SLU, which saw the Bears shutout the Lady Lions in the first two games of the series 6-0 and 5-0.
Sophomore Jordan Johnson picked up her 10th win in game one of last Friday’s doubleheader, while freshman Kayla Beaver picked up her 16th win on the season.
Senior Rio Sanchez started game three of the series and was relieved by Johnson after two innings.
Johnson pitched 4.1 innings and then was relieved by Beaver, who earned her 17th win, throwing 3.2 innings, while giving up one hit, two walks and struck out two batters and hit a batter.
Sanchez surrendered one earned run on four hits, while Johnson gave up five runs (three earned) on six hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
This weekend, the Bears close out the regular season at home against Lamar, who is tied for last place in the Southland with Nicholls.
On the season, the Cardinals (8-40, 4-20 SLC) have struggled mightily, but are coming off a sweep of the Colonels at home.
Prior to the three-game sweep over Nicholls, Lamar had managed one conference win — a 3-1 over Northwestern State on April 9.
Where UCA ranks seventh in offense and second in pitching in the offense, Lamar is ranked last.
The Cardinals hits .175, while pitching to a 6.80 ERA.
Comparatively, UCA bats .260 as a team, while pitching to a 1.54 ERA.
The Bears are looking to secure a second seed in the Southland Conference Tournament with a series win this weekend.
Game times are 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, followed by the series finale at 1 p.m. Saturday with all games at Farris Field on the UCA campus.
Meanwhile, the Bears baseball team is still looking to climb into the tournament while currently sitting 11th in the conference standings.
UCA (17-22, 12-16 SLC) have been playing better as of late, winning eight of its last 10 after failing to win a Southland Conference series until a three games to one series win over Stephen F. Austin.
The Bears got on their hot streak after getting swept in back-to-back conference series against Sam Hosuton and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and then beat Arkansas State 5-3.
UCA then won the series against both SFA and Northwestern State, winning three of four games in both series.
Each series opened as a loss for the Bears before turning around to win the final three.
With UCA now cruising, the competition ahead this weekend will be tough as the Bears head to current second seed New Orleans for a four-game series.
The Privateers (25-19, 20-12 SLC) split their last series against McNeese and has lost three of their last five.
New Orleans dropped the final game of its four-game series against Southeastern Louisiana and then the first two games against the Cowboys before winning the final two games of the series to split with McNeese.
The Bears have struggled on the road this season with a 5-13 record in away contests, but New Orleans hasn’t exactly been dominant at home going 15-12.
On the season, the Privateers hit .282, which ties them with McNeese for fourth in the conference.
On the mound, New Orleans ranks eighth in the conference, pitching to a 5.42 ERA.
UCA sits ninth in the conference in batting average, hitting .247, while the Bears sit right behind the Privateers in pitching with a 5.51 ERA.
Game times for the series at New Orleans are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday with the series finale starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.
All baseball games will be broadcast on 91.3 FM with Steve Owens on the call.
The baseball Bears still have nine games remaining in the regular season after this weekend.
