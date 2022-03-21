The rubber match between the Central Arkansas softball team and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles fell to the home team, as the Bear offense struggled to piece anything together, dropping a 2-0 series finale.
Florida Gulf Coast grabbed an early lead in the bottom of the first inning, scoring on a single up the middle that drove in a runner from second. The Bears threatened in the third, starting the inning with a Tylar Vernon single to left field.
Jenna Wildeman reached on a fielder’s choice that resulted in Vernon being out, before two straight walks to Tremere Harris and Mary Kate Brown loaded the bases with two outs.
With the next at bat, Jaylee Engelkes took a 2-2 count and grounded out to the second baseman, ending the inning.
Again, Central Arkansas had a chance in the fourth due to a pair of walks. With two outs, Kylie Griffin and Lexi McClellan earned four pitch walks to put a runner in scoring position.
Again, however, the FGCU defense was able to get the next batter out, eliminating another chance to get on the board.
The Eagles would add another run in the fifth inning, taking a 2-0 lead on a one-out grounder that brought a runner from third base across the plate.
Central Arkansas remains in the Sunshine state for another couple of days, playing a doubleheader against Florida Atlantic on Tuesday. First pitch against the Owls is set for 4 p.m.
Baseball
The University of Central Arkansas Bears broke out their bats again Sunday and won their first ASUN Conference series with a 10-6 victory over the Bellarmine Knights at Knights Field.
UCA (7-11, 2-1 ASUN) had 12 hits, including Drew Pollum’s first career home run, and finished the three-game series with 39 hits and a .355 batting average. Pollum had a solo home run to left center in the second inning that cut an early UCA deficit to 2-1, then added a two-run double in a five-run third inning that gave the Bears a 6-2 lead.
The Bears batted around in the third to take the lead for good. Kolby Johnson had a one-out double and Connor Emmet and A.J. Mendolia had back-to-back walks to load the bases. Hunter Hicks was hit by a pitch for the first run before Pollum doubled to left center for two more. Drew Sturgeon matched that with another two-run double, scoring Pollum and Hicks.
UCA added another run in the fourth on a solo home run by Emmet, his team-best fourth of the season. Bellarmine (3-17, 1-2 ASUN), which won the series opener on Friday, chipped away at the lead with a single run in the fourth and two more in the fifth. UCA responded with two in the sixth, courtesy of an RBI groundout by Emmet and an RBI single by Hicks.
After Bellarmine scored once in the seventh, UCA got its final run in the ninth with a Reid Bowman double and an R.J. Pearson base hit to left field.
Four different Bears had two hits each, including Johnson (two doubles), Hicks, Bowman and Pollum, who had three RBI and scored twice. Emmet, Hicks and Sturgeon all knocked in two runs each.
Junior right hander Andrew Shoultz picked up his second win in as many days, pitching 2.1 innings of relief, allowing just one run. Sophomore right hander Trent Gregson finished it off for his first save, striking out two in the ninth.
The Bears will face the former No. 1 Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night in Austin, Texas, before returning home to host Lipscomb in their first home ASUN series. Game times are 6 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Bear Stadium.
