Two games in two days almost two hours apart in two Mississippi cities left the Central Arkansas Bears softball team with well-fought losses to SEC schools.
On Tuesday in Oxford, the Bears were held to one run on five hits in a 4-1 loss to Ole Miss with freshman Kayla Beaver taking the loss in the circle, surrendering four runs on four hits and four walks, while hitting one batter and striking out one.
Freshman Tremere Harris got UCA on the board when she singled to left field in the top of the third and stole second before advancing to third and scored on an error by the Rebels catcher.
That was the lone run the Bears scored, while Ole Miss tagged Beaver for three runs in the bottom half of the third.
The Rebels scored their final run in the bottom of the sixth.
A day later, UCA nearly beat Mississippi State on Wednesday in Starkville for the second time since 2016 and second overall in eight meetings, but a seventh-inning, two-run Bulldog rally walked it off for Mississippi State in a 4-3 win.
Unfortunately for Beaver, it was her second loss in as many days as she pitched the bottom of the seventh in relief for sophomore Jordan Johnson.
In the top half of the inning, UCA broke a 2-2 tie when senior Kaylyn Shepherd hit an RBI-single to right, which allowed freshman Jenna Wildeman to score after she reached earlier in the inning on an infield single to short.
With runners on the corners and two outs, Greenbrier native and sophomore Jaylee Engelkes struck out swinging to end the inning and strand Shepherd and freshman Mary Kate Brown.
Beaver struggled with command in the bottom half of the inning walking junior Chloe Malau’ulu on five pitches before getting senior Mia Davison to strike out swinging.
Then, Beaver walked graduate Fa Leilua on four pitches, putting runners at first and second with one out.
The next batter, senior Carter Spexarth singled to center field and advanced, along with pinch runner graduate Allison Florian, while Malau’ulu scored on a throwing error by UCA junior Reagan Sperling.
The error, which allowed Malau’ulu to score, tied the game at three with both runners in scoring position at second and third.
After falling behind 0-2 in the count to Beaver, Mississippi State sophomore Paige Cook reached on a fielder’s choice, with the play ending on an error by Shepherd, which allowed Florian to score for a walk-off Bulldogs win at 4-3.
In the top of the third, UCA put the first run on the board when Brown hit an RBI single to center to score Wildeman.
The following inning, Englekes homered to center field for a 2-0 UCA lead.
Mississippi State made up the deficit with a pair of solo shots on back-to-back homers by Davidson and Leilua.
The Bears get back to Southland Conference play, where UCA is 10-2, play at home Friday and Saturday with a three-game series against Nicholls.
