The Central Arkansas Bears softball team locked up the No. 2 seed in the Southland Conference Tournament, which begins Tuesday.
The Bears, however, will have a double bye after acquiring the No. 2 seed.
UCA swept Lamar over the weekend, holding the Cardinals to three total runs across the three-game series.
Sophomore Jordan Johnson pitched a perfect game, her second of the season and the fourth perfect game in UCA history.
Johnson induced nine flyouts and six groundouts, while striking out six batters, throwing 78 pitches to get through the perfect game.
Freshman Mary Kate Brown, freshman Kristen Whitehouse and sophomore Tylar Vernon all doubled, while senior Kaylyn Shepherd homered in the sixth.
Game two saw the Bears post a run-rule, bating Lamar 12-1 in five innings.
After scoring a run in the bottom of the first, UCA scored seven in the second before driving in the final four runs to put the run rule into effect.
Lamar committed six errors in the game as the Bears pushed across 12 hits, while freshman Morgan Nelson tripled for UCA’s lone extra base hit.
The deficit allowed UCA softball coach David Kuhn to dig into his bench.
In the circle, freshman Kayla Beaver gave up one run on three hits and two walks, while striking out seven in 5.0 innings.
Game three once again saw the Bears put up double-digit runs as they won 11-2 in six innings.
Senior Rio Sanchez got the start for UCA, but sophomore Jaylee Engelkes picked up the win in 2.2 innings of relief.
She gave up one hit, walked one and struck out three in her 10 batters faced.
The Bears recorded five extra base hits during the game as Brown doubled, junior Reagan Sperling tripled and senior Cylla Hill, freshman Megan Crownover and Whitehouse all homered.
UCA got its first run in the series finale as junior Lindsey Williams scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the second inning.
The Bears added three in the bottom of the third, Hill launched a three-run home run on a 1-2 count to left field, which also scored Shepherd and Brown.
Lamar added a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, but that was all it managed during the game.
UCA struck back in the bottom of the fifth, plating three runs.
Nelson hit an RBI single to right, followed by a sacrifice bunt by sophomore Erin Blackburn.
Brown reached on a bunt single, which pushed Nelson across for the third run of the inning and seventh of the game.
Crownhover and Whitehouse launched solo shots to left field in the bottom of the sixth before Sperling hit a 2-RBI double to right center to score the game’s final two runs.
With the regular season now over, the Bears now await their opponent for Wednesday as they earned a double bye after locking up the No. 2 seed.
UCA will play at 11 a.m. Wednesday awaiting the winner of game three of the tournament, which will be played at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Should the Bears win, they will play at 11 a.m. again Thursday with the championship game scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday should UCA get that far.
Another game may need to be played as the third round then becomes double elimination.
All games will be played in Hammond, Louisiana, and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
