The University of Central Arkansas softball team (10-5) extended its winning streak to seven games with a 10-2 victory over Morehead State University (3-5).
In the final game of the Michelle Short Memorial Collegiate Classic, the Bears fell to the University of Southern Mississippi (8-3), 7-4, on Sunday at Farris Field.
UCA outscored its opponents 44-11 over the four-game tournament span.
The Bears earned three run-rule games over the weekend.
Kayla Crutchmer led the home half of the inning in game one off with a double to left field and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
After Mary Kate Brown drew a walk on four straight pitches, Kaylyn Shepherd doubled to left, which drove in Crutchmer and Brown.
Reagan Sperling came up with an RBI single through the left side of the infield and scored Shepherd.
The Bears held a 3-0 lead after one inning.
The Eagles scored their first run on a double steal which scored Brianna Walker from third in the second inning.
Morgan Nelson got the bottom of the second started with a single to right center.
Blackburn drew a walk, followed by a bunt single to the pitcher by Crutchmer.
Brown battled and drew a bases-loaded walk to score Nelson.
Shepherd reached on an error and scored two runs, and Brown scored on a wild pitch.
Cylla Hill then blasted no-doubter over the left field wall for her second home run on the season.
The Bears added another run on an RBI single up the middle by Nelson.
Central Arkansas extended its lead to 10-1.
Morehead State collected its final run on a double-play ball in the top of the fifth inning.
In game two, the Golden Eagles started the game with three hits and scored four runs, on five hits.
Southern Miss jumped out to an early 4-0 lead.
The Golden Eagles added three runs in the top of the third with another four hits.
Crutchmer led the bottom of the sixth inning with a bunt single down the third-base line.
Crutchmer moved up two bases on a ground out by Brown.
Shepherd drove a ball to deep right field and recorded a sac fly allowing Crutchmer to score from third.
The Bears trailed 7-1 after six innings.
Despite being down 7-1 in the final inning against Southern Miss, UCA never gave up and got the winning run to the plate.
Sperling led the home half of the seventh inning with a single to left field.
Jenna Wildeman recorded a two-out double down the left-field line and scored Sperling from second.
Crutchmer followed with an RBI double down the left-field line.
After a hit batter and a walk, Shepherd drew a walk to load the bases.
Hill struck out swinging, but reached base safely due to an error by the catcher and allowed Crutchmer to score from third.
Tylar Vernon came in to pinch hit and brought the winning run to the plate for the Bears.
Vernon hit a sinking fly ball towards the right-field line and looked like it was going to fall, but the Southern Miss right fielder was able to track down the fly ball to end the comeback bid.
The Bears return to Farris Field on Feb. 24 for a matchup with Lyon College.
First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Bears baseball drop series finale 8-6
The University of Central Arkansas Bears saw their late rally fall short Sunday in an 8-6 loss at Southern Miss in the series finale at Pete Taylor Park.
The Bears (3-4) scored twice in the seventh inning and again in the eighth but could not quite come all the way back from an 8-3 deficit.
UCA out-hit Southern Miss 12-10 with senior catcher Beau Orlando going 3 for 3 and junior right fielder Connor Emmet going 3 for 4.
Senior first baseman Coby Potvin had a team-high three runs batted in and sophomore designated hitter Hunter Hicks added two more.
UCA has a rematch with Memphis at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Memphis after beating the Tigers 5-3 last Tuesday at Bear Stadium.
UCA returns home next weekend, hosting SIU-Edwardsville beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
Bears tennis takes two in Missouri, extend winning streak to four
The Central Arkansas tennis team finished 2-0 on a Friday for the second straight week today as it defeated the Omaha Mavericks (6-2) and host Missouri State Bears (2-5) at the Cooper Tennis Complex.
Once 1-4, the red-hot Bears (6-5) will march into conference play next weekend with some swagger as winners of their last four matches and five of their last six – all on the road.
The Bears will look to replicate their recent success next weekend as they will open Southland Conference play with the Lamar Cardinals (6-2) on February 28 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (10-2) on March 1.
