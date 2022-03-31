The University of Central Arkansas Bears softball team looks to extend their four-game winning streak this weekend with a trip to Jacksonville, Florida, to take on North Florida.
Coming off a home sweep of Kennesaw State, outscoring the ASUN preseason No. 2 Owls 26-4, the Bears look to carry the momentum against an Osprey team that struggled in its last series at Jacksonville State, dropping two of three.
On the season, North Florida has put up a strong 26-10 record thus far, backed by a conference-best 1.49 ERA.
The Osprey pitching staff is powered by a trio of starters whose ERAs run at 1.64 and under.
Junior Halle Arends leads the trio with a 1.22 ERA. She is 12-2 in 18 appearances with 10 starts, surrendering 21 runs, 14 earned on 52 hits and 24 walks. She has struck out 80 batters all in 80.1 innings pitched.
Senior Morgan Clausen follows with a 1.31 ERA, going 7-3 in 17 appearances and 13 starts. She has given up 20 runs, 13 earned on 56 hits and nine walks, while striking out 70 batters in 69.2 innings pitched.
The third of the triple barrel arms on the North Florida staff is senior Erin Kyle, who sports a 1.64 ERA.
She has a 6-5 record through 16 appearances and 11 starts, while giving up 31 runs, 17 earned on 65 hits and 15 walks. She has struck out 30 batters all in 72.2 innings pitched.
Offensively, the Ospreys rank fifth in the conference in batting average, hitting .278, which is just shy of Liberty’s .279.
Senior Paige Pfent leads the offense with a .389 batting average, a .445 on-base percentage and a .630 slugging percentage. She has hit five homers on the year and has driven in 21 runs.
Five North Florida players hit above .300, while preseason all-conference selection senior Ashley Goebel is struggling at the plate, hitting .160.
Though not reaching the dominant heights North Florida has reached, the Bears turn in the conference’s fourth-best ERA at 2.86, slightly behind Jacksonville State’s 2.84.
UCA uses a two-headed attack in the circle, led by sophomore Kayla Beaver’s 2.27 ERA.
She has surrendered 35 runs, 31 earned on 80 hits and 24 walks, while striking out 83 batters across 95.2 innings pitched.
Her circle-mate, preseason all-conference selection junior Jordan Johnson has posted a 2.93 ERA.
She has given up 38 runs, 32 earned, on 76 hits and 25 walks, while striking out 89 batters.
The Bears do, however, come in with the conference’s second best hitting team, batting .313, which trails North Alabama’s .326.
UCA’s offense is led by preseason all-conference selection Jenna Wildeman’s .463 batting average, .553 on-base percentage and .516 slugging percentage. She is also 26 of 33 in stolen base attempts.
Fellow sophomore Tremere Harris is also hitting above .400, batting .412, while getting on base at a .468 clip and slugs .505. She is perfect in all 13 stolen base attempts.
The two schools will get together at noon Saturday for game one of a doubleheader, followed by the next game’s 2 p.m. start.
The series wraps at 11 a.m. Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.