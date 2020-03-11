The University of Central Arkansas softball team (18-9, 3-0 Southland Conference) hosted Alcorn State (5-21, 0-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) for two games at Farris Field on Tuesday.
History was made as Kayla Beaver tossed a perfect game and Kayla Crutchmer became the career stolen bases leader.
Beaver became the first pitcher since 2015 to throw a perfect game.
Kylee Studioso was the last to throw one on April 14, 2015.
Beaver recorded six strikeouts in six innings of work.
This is her third complete-game shutout of her young career.
Crutchmer recorded four stolen bases on the day and moved into sole position of first place in the career record books with 102.
The two stolen bases in the first game moved her into the top spot.
She surpassed Briana Whisenhunt, who has held the record since 2017 with 99 stolen bases.
UCA softball returns to the diamond March 13 when McNeese State comes to town.
The doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Brasher, Bears baseball down Skyhawks 5-3
The University of Central Arkansas Bears baseball team put up three runs in the sixth inning to come from behind and beat the UT-Martin Skyhawks 5-3 on Tuesday night in non-conference action at Bear Stadium.
Senior shortstop Christian Brasher went 2 for 4 with three RBI, including a go-ahead, two-run double down the left-field line in the sixth inning.
The third run of the inning came in on a fielder's choice by senior catcher Nathaniel Sagdahl to make it a 4-2 Bears' lead.
Senior left-handed reliever Brad Verel did the rest, striking out seven over the final 3.1 innings to earn the victory in relief of junior starter Logan Gilbertson.
Gilbertson struck out six in 5.2 innings, allowing just four hits and two runs.
The Bears, 2-1 in Southland Conference play, return to league action this weekend at Nicholls State.
Game times are 6 p.m Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Calhoun finishes tied for 27th, Bears men’s golf take ninth
The University of Central Arkansas men's golf team was back on the course for the final round of The Challenge at The Concession on Tuesday.
Blaine Calhoon led UCA with a 235 (+19) and tied for 27th.
In the final round of action, Calhoon moved up six spots into a tie for 27th.
He tallied two birdies and finished the round with a 76 (+4).
He shot a 235 (+19) for the three rounds.
UCA will be back in action for the UNA Spring Classic on March 23.
The classic will take place at the RTJ of the Shoals - Schoolmaster Course.
