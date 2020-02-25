The University of Central Arkansas softball team (11-5) returned to the friendly confines of Farris Field for a matchup with Lyon College (9-2) on Monday night. Jordan Johnson recorded her second complete-game shutout of the season.
Johnson had a stellar night in the circle for the Bears as she fanned a career-high eight batters and gave up only one hit.
Johnson picked up the win in the circle and moved to 4-2 on the season.
She received plenty of run support as the offense produced 16 runs on 15 hits.
Kayla Crutchmer led the home half of the first inning off with a single to center.
She followed that up with her 86th stolen base of her career.
After a Mary Kate Brown walk, Crutchmer added another stolen base.
Kaylyn Shepherd then ripped a triple down the left-field line and scored Crutchmer and Brown.
Shepherd then scored on an errant pickoff attempt, Reagan Sperling doubled down the left field line with one out in the inning, Tylar Vernon notched a two-out single to score Sperling from second and Lexi McClellan followed with an RBI single to center.
Erin Blackburn added a single before Crutchmer collected her second hit of the inning and scored McClellan from third.
The Bears held a 6-0 lead after the first.
Brown showed off her range as well as her arm in the top of the second.
She went deep up the middle to her backhand side, fielded the ball cleanly and threw the runner out at first to end the top half of the inning.
In the bottom half of the second, Brown led off with an infield single, followed by a Cylla Hill double down the left-field line.
Sperling knocked in a run with a single to center, and Jaylee Engelkes followed with an RBI single to center.
The Lyon catcher tried to pickoff Sperling at third but made an errant throw and allowed Sperling to score.
UCA extended its lead to 9-0.
Central Arkansas added seven more runs in the bottom of the third as Shepherd, Hill, Sperling, Lindsey Williams, Laruen Brooks, and Kamryn Coleman all picked up RBI for the Bears in the inning.
Shyanne Pedroza got her first loss of the season and fell to 5-1.
The Bears hit the road on Wednesday for a matchup against Mississippi State.
First pitch from Starkville, Mississippi, is scheduled for 4 p.m.
"I thought Jordan Johnson pitched outstanding tonight,” UCA softball coach David Kuhn said. “We had a lot of timely hits. I felt like we had a good approach at the plate tonight. We played great defensively, and it was a solid team win."
