Backed by a strong outing by senior Mark Moyer, the Central Arkansas Bears rounded out the weekend series at Lamar with a 4-3 win.
Having dropped two of the previous three games in the series, the Bears (9-11, 6-6 Southland Conference) continued to follow suit in evening up its conference record in the last go-around in the Southland Conference.
UCA picked up a 12-7 win Friday evening to kick off the series, but gave up 22 runs across two contests Saturday as UIW (10-8, 7-5 SLC) won 12-11 and 10-2 in a doubleheader.
That left Sunday for the Bears to even up the series at 2-2, just as it had in the two previous Southland Conference series this season.
Both teams were held scoreless through four, with UCA not pushing across a run through the top of the fifth inning.
The Cardinals were able to jump on Moyer and the Bears in the bottom half of the inning as two errors led the way for the runs to come across.
Sophomore Grant Smith reached for UIW on a throwing error by UCA senior Beau Orlando and advanced to second.
Smith advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and then came around the score on freshman Devon De Leon’s RBI double.
De Leon came around to score on a sacrifice fly to left field before the inning ended on a strike out after a failed pickoff attempt that led to an error charged to Moyer.
The Cardinals led 2-0 after five.
UCA’s offense awoke in the top of the sixth, taking a 3-2 lead after the top of the sixth.
Junior RJ Pearson doubled to lead off the inning and came around to score on a sacrifice fly to left field after advancing to third on a wild pitch.
Freshman Mendolia singled after the sac fly and then scored on a double to right center by junior Benny Ayala to score the Bears’ second run.
Ayala then scored on an RBI-single up the middle by freshman Connor Flagg.
Freshman Drew Sturgeon struck out swinging with two on base to end the inning.
Moyer held UIW scoreless in the bottom half of the sixth and then was lifted for freshman Tyler Cleveland.
The Bears’ third error of the game led to a tie game at 3-3 and left Moyer with a no decision despite exiting with the lead.
Cardinals junior Braxton Gerek tripled to right center to get things going and scored on a sac bunt and error at first base.
That was the last run scored by UIW as its offense was held scoreless over the final two innings by Cleveland.
UCA pushed across the game-winning run in the top of the eighth on a single through the right side by San Antonio native sophomore Ramon Vingochea as he brought Ayala around from second after Ayala had singled and advanced on another single.
Cleveland shut the Cardinals down in the bottom of the eighth and ninth to preserve the win.
He got the win, going three innings of relief, giving up one run on two hits, one walk, one hit batter and struck out two.
Moyer gave up two unearned runs on five hits and one walk, while striking out three in six innings.
UCA heads Tuesday to Fayetteville to take on the No. 1-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks for the two program’s first meeting since 1948.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.