Despite the popcorn in the Farris Center burning enough to set off the fire alarms, the Central Arkansas Bears’ 3-point shooting was enough to cool things down.
In what would have been a more tightly contested game, or a game that would have resulted in a UCA (8-17, 5-7 ASUN Conference) win, Bellarmine used the Bears’ miscues from beyond the arc to leave Scottie Pippen Court with a 79-69 win.
Last time, shellacking the Bears 85-63 in Louisville, Kentucky, where senior Dylan Penn was a force, scoring 38 points on highly efficient shooting.
This time around, he was much more contained — in the first half that is.
Through one half of play, Penn was held to 3 of 7 shooting, while scoring six points, dishing out three assists and getting a steal.
In the second half, however, Penn exploded for 19 points, finishing with a game-high that tied UCA freshman Camren Hunter with 25 points.
Similarly, Hunter had just eight points in the first half before being a driving force in the second, where he scored 17.
“Well, they've got a really good player in Penn and then in the second half, whenever they needed anything, they just got the ball to him and he made a good play,” UCA coach Anthony Boone said. “Most of the time he made a good play either shot or a pass to someone who, whose man was trying to help. And that was it. They're a very solid team. They're very seasoned, and they know what to do. They know how to win.”
Overall, Boone thought his Bears played well on the defensive end and how his team attacked the paint.
“Well, I thought we played good defense for most of the game,” he said. “We did for the most part, it was good. Penn got going and he's really good. For the most part, we played well defensively. We got a lot in the paint and around the basket, which was great.”
However, his team didn’t shoot well from beyond the arc, hitting just 5 of 21 shots, which was backed by an energizing Jaxson Baker trio of consecutive 3-pointers.
“With the way they guard, they kind of give you an outside shot, but not really,” he said. “Our guys would question it and just seemed like we were hesitant to shoot outside and because of that usually when you’re hesitant to shoot, you have trouble making it. We've got to learn to just go ahead if we’re shooting, we’re shoot to make and to not question whether we should or shouldn't shoot. They do a good job with everybody and some teams shoot the ball well against them, a lot of teams don't. We had a poor night from outside, and we got lots of really, really good looks but they just didn’t fall.”
In the first half, the Bears were just 1 of 11 from 3-point land, though improved in the second half off the previously mentioned Baker 3-pointers.
But, the damage had been done behind the 3-point line.
And, the dynamic of Penn’s second half really put the nail in the coffin.
As previously mentioned, there was a delay in the game that coincided with a normal media timeout with 12:23 left in the first half because the fire alarms were sounding as well as flashing throughout the arena.
With the siren still whirring and the lights flashing temporarily an announcement was made that popcorn was burning, and the two teams began play shortly. Neither team seemed fazed by the distraction.
With the delay behind the two teams, Bellarmine eventually grabbed a permanent 14-13 lead with 8:18 on the clock and never looked back.
At one point late in the game, only four Bears had scored points in the game, but soon all eight players in rotation had points on the board.
Alongside Hunter, graduate Jared Chatham finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the season.
Freshman Ibbe Klintman also reached double figures with 10 points.
Penn was followed by graduate Knight CJ Fleming’s 20 points, followed by graduate Juston Betz’s 13 and graduate Ethan Claycomb’s 11.
The Bears look to win Saturday’s home game against Eastern Kentucky, which tips off at approximately 6:15 p.m.
