The University of Central Arkansas Bears led for 99 percent of the first half Thursday night but a slow start to the second helped the Lipscomb Bisons grab a 93-81 victory in ASUN action at the Farris Center.
UCA (8-18, 3-10) got a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double from its only senior Eddy Kayouloud but was outscored 48-36 in the second half. The Bisons (16-10, 8-5) tied the game for the first time in the final seconds of the first half, 45-45, then outscored the Bears 10-0 early in the second half to take a lead they would never lose.
UCA trailed 64-55 with 15:30 left but got back within three points on Carl Daughtery Jr.’s three-pointer at the 12:03 mark, and again one minute later on Kayouloud’s inside basket. But Lipscomb quickly pushed its lead back out to as much as 13 points by shooting 58.1 percent from the field, 6 of 11 from three-point range and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line in the second half.
“Right now, we plug holes in one area and then it seems like we let things slip in a different one,” said UCA acting head coach Brock Widders. “Lipscomb came out and hit six threes in the second half. And it’s going to be hard to win games giving up 54.5 percent (shooting).
“I like where our offense is at but there are definitely some things to look at on defense.”
The Bears were on fire to open the game, hitting 5 of their first 6 three-point attempts and led by as much as nine points with 12:30 left in the first half. Hunter had 12 points and Kayouloud 10 at halftime as UCA finished the half 7 of 14 from beyond the arc.
“I thought we had a really good first-half performance” said Widders. “But then going into halftime tied was a little deflating because we were up 5, 7, 9 several times in the first half. We just had a little let up right there. Some of our mental decisions, a couple of bad shots led to some good looks for them.
“We really have to be focused on closing out those two minutes solid.”
Hunter ended up with 18 points, while junior Collin Cooper added 11 and sophomore Elias Cato had 10. The Bears went 13 of 13 at the free-throw line and Lipscomb was nearly as good at 13 of 15. Jacob Ognacevic led the Bisons with 28 points, going 9 of 11 at the free-throw line. Guard A.J. McGinnis was 4 of 6 from three-point range to add 16 points.
UCA is at home again on Saturday afternoon, hosting the Austin Peay Governors at 3:30 as the second half of an ASUn doubleheader with the Sugar Bears and Queens (1 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.