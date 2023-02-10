x

Central Arkansas' Eddy Kayouloud had a double-double in the Bears' loss to Lipscomb on Thursday at the Farris Center.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas Bears led for 99 percent of the first half Thursday night but a slow start to the second helped the Lipscomb Bisons grab a 93-81 victory in ASUN action at the Farris Center.

UCA (8-18, 3-10) got a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double from its only senior Eddy Kayouloud but was outscored 48-36 in the second half. The Bisons (16-10, 8-5) tied the game for the first time in the final seconds of the first half, 45-45, then outscored the Bears 10-0 early in the second half to take a lead they would never lose.

