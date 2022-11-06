RICHMOND, Ky. — A week after putting up record-setting numbers, the University of Central Arkansas offense struggled Saturday in a 42-14 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in ASUN Conference action at Roy Kidd Stadium .

Playing without leading rusher Darius Hale, the Bears put up a little more than 300 yards of offense, and just 132 passing, after blitzing North Alabama for 733 total yards a week earlier. UCA turned the ball over twice with interceptions in the first half and then was outscored 21-7 in the second half.

