For the second consecutive season, the Arkansas State Red Wolves beat the Central Arkansas Bears, 41-20, in Jonesboro on Saturday.
A game that saw much better weather than their COVID-delayed October game from 2020, the Bears were horrific on third down, converting just 1 of 12, and never could get any going on the ground, gaining just 42 total yards on the night.
"You can't win games going 1 of 10 or 1 of 12 or whatever it was,” Brown said postgame of UCA’s third-down conversions. "Especially on the road against an FBS opponent the caliber of Arkansas State. We have to address it. We have to work on it in practice, we have to put a point of emphasis on it and we have to be intentional with our practice reps.”
The lone third-down conversion the Bears made was a 43-yard pass from junior quarterback Breylin Smith to sophomore wide receiver Tyler Hudson, which set up a 7-yard touchdown pass to the back of the end zone to junior wide receiver Lujuan Winningham.
The lack of third-down conversions compounded with the inability to gain yards on the ground.
Starting running back sophomore Cameron Myers was limited to three carries because of a knee injury, which meant the bulk of the carries went to freshman Darius Hale.
Hale was limited to 2.2 yards per carry, rushing for 32 yards on 13 attempts.
Unfortunately for the Bears, their struggles in the run game that dates back to the 2019 season reared its ugly head Saturday.
But, those struggles are something that Brown said shouldn’t last long.
"We have to establish more of a run game quicker,” Brown said. "I think we're going to be better in the run game. I think we have talented running backs and I think our offensive line has a chance to be really good. But their front seven was special. I really believe that. They've got some transfers and some guys who pushed the pile and did a good job.”
Because of the lack of an efficient ground game, Smith was forced to pass 42 times to 20 team carries.
Smith completed 23 of those passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions.
Though the Bears didn’t play up to the best of their abilities, they did lead 7-6 at halftime off a 66-yard touchdown pass from Smith to sophomore wide receiver Christian Richmond.
That touchdown came off the heels of an Arkansas State fumble that was caused by sophomore defensive back Cameron Godfrey and recovered by junior defensive back DeAndre Lamont.
The second half saw a much different Red Wolves team as starting quarterback and Florida State transfer James Blackman was benched in favor of Pulaski Academy graduate Lane Hatcher, who completed all 12 of his passes for 150 yards and four touchdowns.
Though Hatcher was highly efficient, the UCA defense, which had played a dominating first half was gassed by the Bears’ offenses’ lack of third-down conversions and rushing attack.
Combine that with unfavorable field position for the UCA offense, and it was a recipe of disaster for the Bears’ stout defense.
“We came out in the second half and wore down,” Brown said. “We were tired on defense and were on the field too much in the second half on the defensive side of the ball.”
In total, Arkansas State registered eight more minutes of possession on the clock than UCA did, paving the way for a worn down defense in the second half.
The Bears now put this behind them as they focus on the Bobby Petrino-coached Missouri State Bears, who earned a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference championship in the spring and played No. 22 Oklahoma State close to the end in Saturday’s 23-16 loss to the Cowboys.
