FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference announced its yearly awards for track and field Thursday.
The Central Arkansas men’s and women’s track and field teams had eight individuals and one relay team earn all-conference nods.
Ajah Criner, Zachary Jewell and Sara Steimel were the first-team award winners. Criner and Jewell in the 200-meter, while Steimel won the 3,000m steeplechase.
Criner and Jewell earned second-team nods in the 100m, while TJ Robinson picked up a second-team honor in the 800m.
The 4x400m relay team of Tamera Rhode, Tyler Rose, Aysha Anderson and Criner claimed second-team honors.
Tamara Reeves earned a third-team accolade in the 1,500m, and Jordan Atkins collected a third-team nod in the 110m hurdles.
“I’m proud of all of our student-athletes that earned all-conference accolades,” coach Beau Theriot said. “We know that we should have had more student-athletes earn all-conference honors, but we have to learn from that moving forward.”
In addition to its track and field honors, the Southland Conference announced its yearly academic awards for women’s golf one day prior.
Elin Kumlin represented the Central Arkansas women’s golf team as a First-Team Academic All-Southland Conference honoree.
Kumlin earned first-team All-SLC earlier this year after an outstanding season.
This is her second academic all-conference award. She led the Bears with an average round of 74.27 and a score relative to par of 2.40.
She won the duel against Missouri State to start the season, and then she finished tied for fourth at the Southland Conference Championship.
She posted five top-10 finishes during the season. She has a 3.87 GPA while pursuing a degree in business management.
“Elin is a great example when defining a student-athlete,” coach Natasha Vincent said. “She gets it done both in the classroom and on the course. She’s eager to learn and exemplifies excellent time management. We are proud to have her as a UCA Bear.”
